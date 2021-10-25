CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
cruisehive.com

Newly Transformed Carnival Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

After months remaining on hold and being transformed in Spain, Carnival Radiance has finally arrived in the U.S. as part of the ship’s journey to her new homeport in Long Beach on the West Coast. Carnival Radiance Arrives in Miami, Florida. It has been a long wait to see the...
MIAMI, FL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

New Icon Class cruise ship construction update

Royal Caribbean posted a new video update with the progress being made on the cruise line's next generation cruise ship. Icon of the Seas is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, and we have a closer look at how the ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
13News Now

Gangway for bigger cruise ships being built at Nauticus in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus is starting construction of a $2.6 million cruise ship gangway, the passage people use to board, ahead of a busy cruise season next year. Construction on the gangway is expected to finish in mid-November. It will allow larger, more modern cruise ships to set sail from Nauticus, including the Carnival Magic, a 1,000-foot-long ship that can accommodate nearly 3,700 people.
NORFOLK, VA
cruiseradio.net

Viking Cruise Ship Makes Inaugural Call in St. Kitts

Viking’s fourth ocean ship, Viking Orion, made her inaugural call in the Caribbean country of St. Kitts & Nevis today. Throughout the fall and winter 2021-2022 season, the vessel is scheduled to make a total of ten calls to the country’s capital of Basseterre. Orion‘s arrival marked the fourth cruise ship to call there since the cruise industry began sailing again after its shutdown.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
wrangellsentinel.com

Next summer's cruise ships could be closer to pre-pandemic numbers

After no cruise ship visitors in 2020 and this year's pandemic-anemic numbers in the hundreds, Wrangell next year could see ships with berths for close to 20,000 passengers pull into town. In 2019, 21,540 passengers visited Wrangell, according to data compiled by Rain Coast Data for the Wrangell Convention and...
Telegraph

The new cruise ship that hasn't been banned from the heart of Venice

On the penultimate day of our seven-night cruise we made our return to Venice in the waning sunlight. Italy’s most compelling city appeared like a celestial frieze of belvederes and domes. Noticeably absent from the scene were the mega cruise ships that formerly berthed at the Stazione Marittima terminal. They’re...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Undergo Dry Dock

Carnival Cruise Line isn’t just well underway in restarting operations but also well underway with ship dry docks. Eight vessels have already received the new red, white and blue livery, and another two are on the way. Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Spirit are currently being upgraded. Carnival Sunshine Dry Dock...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Keel Laid for Emerald Cruises’ New Ship, Sakara

The keel-laying ceremony for the newest yacht in the Emerald Cruises fleet – the Emerald Sakara – was held at the Ha Long Shipyard in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Oct. 27. The Sakara is the sister yacht to the soon-to-launch Emerald Azzurra and the second ocean-going ship in the Emerald Yacht Cruises fleet.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Significant Milestones for Two New Carnival-Owned LNG Cruise Ships

It’s been a busy week for Carnival Corporation. While one new LNG-powered ship, Carnival’s Mardi Gras, was named in Port Canaveral, two new LNG ships reached significant milestones in their construction in Europe. The newest family member, Costa Toscana, completed her sea trials for the Italian cruise line Costa Cruises....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: 13 Ships Set To Be In Service Soon

With its three cruise brands now back in service, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings plans to have 13 ships sailing commercially by Dec. 1. While Norwegian leads the way, with nine vessels slated to sail, Oceania and Regent are also speeding up its restart plans. Here is the latest brand by...
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

First Fantasy-Class Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Livery

Carnival Paradise becomes the first Fantasy-class Carnival cruise ship to receive the new red, white and blue livery design during dry dock and the eighth in the fleet overall. The vessel is now all shiny and fresh ready to welcome back guests in Spring 2022. Carnival Paradise Completes Dry Dock.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseradio.net

Cruise Line Christens First Luxury Expedition Ship in Boston

Vantage Deluxe World Travel Celebrate the christening of its first ocean-going small-ship, Ocean Explorer, in Boston on Monday. Along with Vantage Founder & Chairman Henry R. Lewis and local dignitaries, the ship’s godmothers Patricia Lewis, wife of Mr. Lewis, and VP of Worldwide Operations Deirdre Dirkman performed the ceremony. Ocean...
BOSTON, MA
caribjournal.com

Princess Cruises Relaunches Another Ship

Princess Cruises has relaunched another ship, with the return of the Emerald Princess cruise ship. Emerald Princess departed this week from the Port of Los Angeles for a 15-day Panama Canal crossing concluding in Fort Lauderdale. “Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us,” said Chris...
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Itineraries for Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has made changes to 15 itineraries across three ships on sailings as far as 2023. An important communication was sent to impacted guests today on all the different adjustments starting from the middle of November 2021. Carnival Changes Multiple Itineraries. Even though the cruise industry is making...
TRAVEL
cruiseradio.net

Makeup Ideas For Themed Cruise Ship Deck Parties

You probably clicked on this article because you just found out that your cruise is going to have some themed parties, and want ideas on how to do your makeup for the occasion! If that’s the case, you have indeed arrived at the right place. We go over several popular...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cntraveler.com

As More Ports Ban Mega Cruise Ships, What Is the Future of the Largest Vessels?

More than a third of Tahiti’s visitors are cruise passengers, but next year, they won’t be arriving on board some of the industry’s largest mega cruise ships. In late September, French Polynesia's government announced that cruise ships with a capacity greater than 3,500 passengers will be banned from making port calls in the country as of January 1, 2022. Ships with capacity of more than 2,500 passengers will be limited to calls at Tahiti and two other ports with sufficient infrastructure to accommodate them. Bora Bora, the country’s top tourist draw, will further limit daily cruise passengers to 1,200—effectively barring most large cruise ships from docking.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WCVB

Go aboard new Ocean Explorer luxury cruise ship launched in Boston

BOSTON — The Ocean Explorer was christened Monday at Boston's Black Falcon Cruise Terminal. Vantage Travel, a Boston-based company specializing in luxurious world travel, says the relatively small cruise ship can accommodate up to 162 guests in 77 cabins. Amenities include gourmet food, three bars, two hot tubs, an infinity pool, a spa and concierge services.
BOSTON, MA

