CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A stranded dolphin calf was rescued near Rockport, Texas, this summer and is now recovering at the Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center. According to Texas State Aquarium COO Jesse Gilbert, the calf is estimated to be between one-and-a-half and two years old and was discovered north of Goose Island State Park. He was found after two weeks and taken to the Marine Mammal Rehabilitation Pool, where he is currently living.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO