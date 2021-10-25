Severe Weather Possible Monday Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was soggy in spots across South Florida on Tuesday morning due to scattered showers. Throughout the day we will see some on and off again showers as the winds shift to more out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night lows will fall to the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, we will see passing showers as the wind will be out of the east. Highs will remain seasonable. King Tides return this week which could lead to some coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. On...

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO