Severe Weather Possible Monday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax Tuesday night and skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide and near freezing right along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
It will be dry and unseasonably chilly rest of the workweek. The high for Wednesday is 45, Thursday 48.
Temperatures will moderate through the weekend and into next week.
A pair of upper-level systems pass over the upper Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday, but we are too dry for any precipitation.
Another quick system Saturday could build the cloud deck for a time or possibly squeeze out a few sprinkles. Nothing impressive to track.
Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.
