Severe Weather Possible Monday Night

By Sabrina Fein
wmar2news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for storms, some may be severe. A warm front collides with a cold front Monday night. Rain totals...

www.wmar2news.com

WMUR.com

Video: Colder weather after mild start to week

After a relatively mild start to November on Monday, a cooler stretch takes over for the rest of the week. Outside of a couple of spot shower chances, the next several days will be dry. Fair skies with a some clouds late tonight along with low temps in the 30s...
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee weather: Rain possible Wednesday night, late Sunday

Rain is expected to return Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be cloudy mid-morning today with highs around 54. Lows will drop to 29. Wednesday will be sunny with highs at 61. There’s a 30% chance of showers after 11 p.m. that night. Lows will dip to 36, and winds will be 5 to 10 mph.
TRUCKEE, CA
wmar2news

Frost/Freeze Alerts Possible This Week

Forgive me... I'm going to channel my colleagues (and Flo Rida & T-Pain) for a minute. If you like the "boots with the fur" you're going to have plenty of time to wear them this week. Morning temperatures are in the 30s for the rest of the work week. Beyond that, we could see some frost/freeze alerts as early as Wednesday as morning temperatures will be near freezing across many locations.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Even Colder Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax Tuesday night and skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide and near freezing right along the Lake Michigan shoreline. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry and unseasonably chilly rest of the workweek. The high for Wednesday is 45, Thursday 48. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will moderate through the weekend and into next week. (Credit: CBS 2) A pair of upper-level systems pass over the upper Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday, but we are too dry for any precipitation. Another quick system Saturday could build the cloud deck for a time or possibly squeeze out a few sprinkles. Nothing impressive to track. (Credit: CBS 2) Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy Election Day, Off & On Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was soggy in spots across South Florida on Tuesday morning due to scattered showers. Throughout the day we will see some on and off again showers as the winds shift to more out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night lows will fall to the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, we will see passing showers as the wind will be out of the east. Highs will remain seasonable. King Tides return this week which could lead to some coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. On...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend. Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44. Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.
CHICAGO, IL

