Africa

Group says ‘significant disruption’ consistent with an internet shutdown hits Sudan as senior officials arrested

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 8 days ago

wtop.com

KEYT

Nigerian official says new leader of IS-linked group killed

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s national security adviser says the new leader of a rebel group in Nigeria linked to the Islamic State has been killed. Babagana Monguno said on Friday that Malam Bako, who recently succeeded Abu Musab al-Barnawi as leader of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), was “taken out” by security forces, a week after the death of his predecessor was announced. The reported deaths have refocused attention on the security crisis in Nigeria’s northeast, that began 12 years ago with an insurgency launched by the Boko Haram extremist rebels.
abc17news.com

PM, officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s information ministry says military forces have arrested the country’s acting prime minister and senior government officials, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum. The ministry described Monday’s actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them. The United States and the European Union expressed concern over Monday’s developments. A U.S. envoy says he was “deeply alarmed” by reports of the takeover.
Times Daily

The Latest: Sudan group says security forces kill 2, 80 hurt

The Sudan Doctors’ Committee says two protesters were killed after security forces fired on crowds that flooded in the streets in the wake of a coup Monday. It says 80 people were wounded. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
The Independent

Sudan coup general says PM was taken from home and arrested ‘for his own safety’

Sudan’s ruling general has defended his decision to overthrow the country’s transitional government saying he prevented “civil war” and added that the prime minister he overthrew was not arrested but being held “for his own safety”. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said other ministers that the army detained could face trial despite protests mounting in the streets. He denied his actions are a coup and has vowed to push ahead with an elections timetable. Prime minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under arrest, alongside several other senior civilian officials and political figures on Monday. The whereabouts of many of them are...
kjrh.com

US says airstrike killed senior al-Qaida official in Syria

A U.S. airstrike killed a senior leader of al-Qaida in Syria, according to U.S. Central Command spokesperson Maj. John Rigsbee. The military said it used an MQ-9 aircraft to kill Abdul Hamid al-Matar in northwest Syria Friday. "The removal of this al-Qaida senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability...
ZDNet

Sudan coup leaders face backlash as internet shutdown continues

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and members of the Sudanese armed forces shut down the country's internet this week after announcing a coup on Monday. Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and several government ministers were arrested as the Sudanese army took full control of the country. The internet shut down came amid...
TechCrunch

Internet shutdowns are a political weapon. It’s time to disarm.

Shutting down the internet can be as easy as flipping a switch. Hosni Mubarak’s Egypt took this approach in 2011, and ten years later, Myanmar’s daily shutdowns lasted months – depriving hundreds of thousands of people of the means to communicate and shrinking the country’s GDP by an estimated 2.5 percent. Just this week in Sudan, citizens are experiencing disruptions to internet access in the midst of an ongoing military coup.
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
