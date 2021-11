We have the haunted train depot in our sights when Little Bean stops in the middle of the tracks and says, “Daddy, this is a good place to sprinkle some ghost repellent.”. “Ok,” I say as she unscrews the lid of her home-made mixture of green food dye in water. Her theory is that ghosts don’t want to be seen, and getting the food dye mixture on them will make them visible so they’ll stay away. “But there’s good ghosts too, right?”

