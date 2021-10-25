CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday evening forecast: next big cold front to bring a chance for severe weather and gusty winds

By Susana Harbert
bigcountryhomepage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Just one degree shy of the record of 92° in 1933. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50’s thanks to the cold front with clear skies and winds from the north around...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

KRQE News 13

Cold front brings cooler, wetter weather to eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front will divide the state’s weather through the middle of the week with mild and dry conditions in western New Mexico and cool, cloudy, and drizzly weather in the eastern half of the state. A beautiful fall day across New Mexico, but a...
ENVIRONMENT
#Severe Weather#70
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

Cold Front Coming For North Texas With ‘Sharp Temperature Gradient’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in the NW parts of North Texas while temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the SE. The temperature gradient is defined as the change in temperature over the change in distance. So, at 4 p.m. the temperature in Palestine is forecast to be 76° and the forecasted temperature in Bowie is forecast to be 53°. That is a difference of 23°. On a straight line, there is approximately 179.04 miles from Palestine to Bowie. While not dramatic, the temperature gradient is 0.12° per mile. What that means is that parts of North Texas call for sweatshirts and pants while other parts call for shorts and t-shirts. However, all of North Texas will be cool to cold on Wednesday with them temperatures for all of us in the 40s to 50s.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
ENVIRONMENT
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend. Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44. Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.
CHICAGO, IL
KATC News

Another nice day Tuesday

Another cool night will be in store across Acadiana. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 50s under clear skies. The weather pattern will remain rather quiet and nice heading into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
wbrz.com

Monday PM Forecast: quiet weather until midweek cold front

Pleasant weather will stick around through the middle of the week. A cold front will arrive on Thursday with the next shot at showers and some more cool air to follow. Next 24 Hours: Another seasonable night is ahead with clear skies and light, northeast winds allowing low temperatures into the low 50s. Tuesday will feature abundant sunshine and light northeast winds with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 2nd

Grab that raincoat & umbrella and jacket also as the weather across the Big Country will look cooler and will also include chances of rain for the next 24-36 hours. Fall is definitely in the air. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers with a high up around 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see an increase of shower activity at 50% with cloudy skies and a cool 49 degrees. The winds will be from the northeast at around 5-10 mph all night.
ABILENE, TX
news9.com

Cold Day Ahead & Rain Chances In The Evening

Man! It is cold out there! Highs today will end up being about 20 degrees below normal and closer to what we expect mid-January. Rain chances will be in the forecast today, but the best chances will be late today into tonight. Some areas could end up with .5 to 1 inch of rainfall by early Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT

