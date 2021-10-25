Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers

The NFL will run through some head coaches, and will continue to do so for the rest of time. Every offseason, roughly a quarter of the NFL‘s teams will be employing a new head coach. It may not always be an ineffective head coach’s fault, but the NFL is a...
As if the Tennessee Titans didn’t have enough issues in the wake of a serious injury to their star running back, Derrick Henry, the team was caught doing something against the rules in the Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. During the contest, which Tennessee won, 34-31, in overtime,...
Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
Carson Wentz can make some great plays, but he also has a tendency to make some really bad ones, too. Unfortunately for the Colts, Wentz committed an ugly blunder on Sunday night during rainy conditions. Wentz’s Colts were at the San Francisco four-yard line and trailing 12-7 at the start...
The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts survived heavy rain and strong winds to beat the 49ers 30-18 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while the defense forced four turnovers. San Francisco jumped out to a 9-0 lead after an Elijah Mitchell...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will travel to San Francisco this weekend to play the 49ers on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. EDT. It will be the second of four primetime games for the Colts this season. Indy, at 2-4 on the season, will look for its first winning streak...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In a small city like Fargo, North Dakota, it doesn't take long for secrets to become public -- especially when it comes to the North Dakota State quarterback. Which is why, even as starter Brock Jensen was leading the Bison to three consecutive FCS national championships...
The Indianapolis Colts are now on a roll after an excruciating beginning to their season. On Sunday night in front of a nationally televised audience, the Colts came into Levi's Stadium, capitalized on their advantages, and left with a 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. They now stand at...
On Friday, two days before a meteorological event known as a “bomb cyclone” resulted in a game-long downpour at Levi’s Stadium, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn’t know which team the anticipated wet conditions would favor. “But I will after the game,” Shanahan said. The answer is in:...
Looking for a last-minute costume idea that's sure to spook any cornerback you might trick-or-treating route this Halloween?. Snag a Colts No. 11 jersey, grab a helmet with a Horseshoe on it and dress up as Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who's now made a couple of beastly catches in his two primetime appearances this season and has 35 receptions for 508 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season.
The Indianapolis Colts are starting to turn things around this season. Indianapolis defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-18 in Sunday's showdown at Levi's Stadium. Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. led the way for the victors, who improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in their last four games.
A game that started with three straight scoring drives in the first quarter ended with a couple of interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo. Now the question is where do the San Francisco 49ers head from here following a fourth straight loss?. Garoppolo committed three of San Francisco's four turnovers, the defense...
What a mess! This monsoon game rivals the Buffalo blizzard in 2017. Neither offense was particularly productive for much of the evening. Mishandled punts not resulting in some kind of penalty for the receiving team is nonsense. Moreover, if a player intentionally makes a play at a ball that is behind him and kicks it into the end zone, where he is summarily tackled, it should be ruled a safety.
