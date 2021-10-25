PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Dallas to Nationwide Arena
BLUE JACKETS (3-2-0) vs. STARS (3-2-0) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (flagship station 97.1 The Fan) If there's been one consistent theme for the Blue Jackets this year, it's that the power play has...
Vincent Trocheck scored his first two goals as the Carolina Hurricanes remained unblemished, winning their fourth game of the season by defeating the host Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night. Trocheck also had an assist, while Jordan Staal provided a goal and an assist and Andrei Svechnikov supplied two...
BLUE JACKETS (2-0-0) at RED WINGS (1-0-1) Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) If the standard for judging teams in the early season is how much they improve from one game...
Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (3-1-0) The lineup of undefeated-in-regulation teams has a handful of surprise entries. Raise your hand if you thought the San Jose Sharks would start the season 4-0-0? Yeah, that’s what I thought. The Carolina Hurricanes look tonight to remain among that small but...
The Blue Jackets’ forward lines are in flux, but one might already be a keeper. It’s Sean Kuraly's fourth line, which includes speedy wingers Eric Robinson and Gregory Hofmann. Their speed led to Robinson’s tying goal Saturday in the third period of the Jackets’ 2-1 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena.
Puck drop is almost here, so come hang out and chat with us about tonight’s game! Will the Jackets bounce back from their first loss of the year?. Coach Larsen has some new look lines, and Elvis is back in net. Sticking with the redemption theme, Scott Harrington is still in the lineup to try and improve on his previous performance.
Nobody would blame you if you had low — or even no — expectations for the Columbus Blue Jackets entering this season. The 2020-21 season was a bitter disappointment across the board, while they made some pretty significant changes to the organization. John Tortorella was replaced behind the bench by Brad Larsen, Cam Atkinson was traded for Jakub Voracek, and Seth Jones was dealt away for Adam Boqvist and draft picks.
7:30 P.M. – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19. The injury bug is wasting no time in forcing the Columbus Blue Jackets to change their plans. First, forward Emil Bemstrom was placed on injured reserve hours before last week's season opener. Monday brought word that forward Max Domi, who returned weeks early from an offseason shoulder surgery in time for the end of the preseason, would miss two to four weeks with a fractured rib sustained in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Tenacity has a new name: Dylan. Larkin. The Red Wings aren’t messing around anymore. Following his first practice since his suspension, captain Dylan Larkin had this to say:. “You see it out on the ice — we have each other’s backs. We’re going to have to continue to keep doing that and we’re going to continue to get a little smarter and not let it get us off our game, but enough is enough with teams pushing us around. We have to stand up for ourselves.”
DETROIT -- One thing was made clear during Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin's media session ahead of Tuesday's game against visiting Columbus: he's ready to move on from the events of last Thursday's Home Opener and Saturday's ensuing suspension, and simply get back to leading his team. Larkin discussed...
Tuesday night in Detroit, Cole Sillinger had a rough night. For most any 18-year old playing the NHL, rough nights are going to happen. Thursday night against the New York Islanders, Sillinger not only responded, but made a big impact in the game. Sillinger scored his first NHL goal and...
DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond scored his first NHL goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. "Obviously, this is a great feeling," said Raymond, a forward who played his third game after he was the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. "You always want to get the first one out of the way, and I got to do it in a win."
Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win over over Dallas Stars on Monday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and his 100th career assist, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist as Columbus won for the second time in three games. Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net.
Werenski, Bjorkstrand, Nyquist bring quiet leadership while wearing the "A" this year. With many youthful moving parts to the franchise this season, one area remains constant for the Blue Jackets: the alternate captains. All three members of the "A" team exemplify what it truly means to be a Blue Jacket.
Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL career goal in the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 defeat of the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Zach Werenski, and Alex Texier each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (4-2-0). Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves and has...
Maybe that's just how goal scorers are. But on a night in which the 28-year-old first-year NHLer was moved up to play with two of the Blue Jackets' top offensive weapons in Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand, Hofmann could feel his first NHL goal coming as he sat in the locker room between the first and second period.
The Columbus Blue Jackets open with their first game of the 2021 season being against the Arizona Coyotes in their home of the Nationwide Arena. Fans are very eager for the season opening of the Blue Jackets. This will be the 22nd season the team has completed for the NHL, which initially opened more than 100 years ago. Prior to the season open, the team conducted 3 trades: one to the Chicago Blackhawks, one to the Carolina Hurricanes and one to the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans are very excited to see what the season will bring for the Blue Jackets, a team that is something of young blood within the NHL and having only joined very recently, compared to teams like the Red Wings, who were part of the Original Six way back when the NHL opened in 1917. With only 6 playoff appearances by the team in their 22 seasons for the NHL and not a single Stanley Cup championship, many fans might wonder if this season could be a potential turnaround for the team.
In a game that felt like it was over in the first few minutes, the Blue Jackets fell to the Rangers on Friday night, 4-0. The Rangers outchanced and outshot the Blue Jackets on the night, and some nice saves from Igor Shesterkin helped preserve the shutout. in the opening...
The NY Rangers absolutely manhandled the Columbus Blue Jackets, getting the 4-0 shutout in a big win that righted the ship. The Rangers were able to score for on the Blue Jackets because, for the first time since the second game of the season, they had their full roster and top-nine. It showed almost immediately.
Jakub Voracek scored the only goal of the shootout Sunday night as the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets overcame a pair of one-goal deficits to edge the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, in Newark. N.J. Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped all three Devils' attempts in the shootout before Voracek, who had two...
