A new poster for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been released. A new poster for the upcoming Jujutsu Kasien 0 movie has been released. Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation did so well with a lot of fans that it achieved great sales for the anime. It also inspired a lot of fans to check out Gege Akutami’s original manga, which in turn, boosted the sales of the manga. That is why it is no longer a surprise that the anime will be having an official continuation after the first season ended. The surprise, however, is the anime will be having a continuation with its very first movie instead.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO