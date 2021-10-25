Nets’ Kyrie Irving conspiracy theory emerges on removal from NBA Top 75

Morning Consult has recently revealed a new set of polls that have highlighted which players fans love and hate the most in the NBA league. Despite missing the playoffs for two consecutive NBA seasons, Golden State Warriors‘ Steph Curry reigns on top as the most-liked player amongst NBA fans. With the most recent data, it seems like Under Armour’s choice to place their bet on the star shooter for his own standalone Curry Brand is paying off. Hot on the heels of Steph, his former teammate and now Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant comes in second while Los Angeles Lakers‘ LeBron James sits at third as most liked. Others on the list include James’ teammate Anthony Davis and last year’s champion, Milwaukee Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo to round out the top five.

