Nets’ Kyrie Irving conspiracy theory emerges on removal from NBA Top 75

By R.P. Salao
 8 days ago
There’s a new conspiracy theory going around involving Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving – but this time it’s not one he came up with himself. The infamous flat-earther has been in all the headlines this offseason as the face of anti-Covid vaccine contingent in the NBA. Now with the...

NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season as heavy favorites to win the NBA Finals, the Brooklyn Nets have started the year 2-2 and have not looked like the dominant team everyone anticipated them being. Kevin Durant has looked like the MVP-caliber player he is, but James Harden has struggled and not having Kyrie Irving has left this team with a hole to fill.
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant gets called out by Eli Manning

It looks like we’re all about to be treated to a showdown between Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and New York Giants legend Eli Manning. The iconic NFL quarterback recently called out Durant for what could potentially be an intriguing turn of events. Before you get too excited, we need...
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kyrie Irving breaks silence with cryptic Instagram post

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving broke his two-week silence with a cryptic Instagram post. The captionless post features the Lakota sun and earth symbol, a reference to Irving’s Native American heritage. The Nets point guard last addressed the sports world with an Instagram live explaining why he has not received...
fightsports.tv

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Applauds NBA Star Kyrie Irving For Not Giving In To Be Vaccinated

Floyd Mayweather is backing NBA star Kyrie Irving’s choice to not get vaccinated. Mayweather posted a video on Thursday applauding Irving for standing his ground on being unvaccinated. Irving, who is the Brooklyn Nets point guard, is one of the few players in the professional basketball league who is unvaccinated. Because Irving plays in New York, as per the state mandate, he must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to participate in practices and games.
ClutchPoints

Nets forced to ‘sacrifice’ with Kyrie Irving banished

Kyrie Irving has said he does not want to become a distraction for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Well, whatever your point of view on the matter of vaccines and vaccine mandates in New York City, the Nets star has ultimately presented a distraction for his team. The team’s decision not to allow Irving to play in any games (including road games he would otherwise be eligible to appear in) presents an additional challenge, at least from an X’s and O’s standpoint.
CBS Sports

Andre Iguodala considers Kyrie Irving an NBA 75th Anniversary Team snub, calls him 'top 20 at least'

The NBA has officially unveiled its list of the 75 greatest players of all time as voted on by a panel of media members, current and former players, coaches and team executives. And naturally, with a list of this magnitude, there are going to be disagreements. One prominent one came before the final list was even released. On Thursday morning, Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala tweeted "So y'all saying Kyrie Irving ain't top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least…" Irving was not named to the top 75 when the final 25 names were released on Thursday.
illinoisnewsnow.com

Chris Brown supports NBA star Kyrie Irving’s refusal to be vaccinated

As many sports commentators are slamming Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for refusing to be vaccinated, Chris Brown is coming to his defense. Breezy, who has displayed his basketball skills in several celebrity games, is praising the NBA All-Star for his anti-vaccine stance. “THE REAL HERO!!! I stand with my...
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Spurs Trade Is Focused On Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have made their stance clear when it comes to the Kyrie Irving situation. If the NBA superstar is not going to be a full-time player, he will not be a part of the team. Irving has remained steadfast in not receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. As a result...
fadeawayworld.net

Can The Brooklyn Nets Win The Championship Without Kyrie Irving?

Much is being made about the Kyrie Irving situation at the moment because the former NBA champion and 7-time All-Star is refusing to take the Covid vaccination, which has ultimately shut him out of the team. The Nets have made it clear that the team is moving forward without Irving, even if the point guard is available for away games.
NBA Analysis Network

Former NBA Head Coach Rips Nets’ Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is no stranger to creating headlines. He has done it plenty with his performance on the court, dazzling NBA fans with his incredible ball-handling skills and ability to score the basketball. He has also created headlines for off-the-court things. Most recently, his unwillingness to...
hypebeast.com

Polls Find Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons as the Most Disliked NBA Players

Morning Consult has recently revealed a new set of polls that have highlighted which players fans love and hate the most in the NBA league. Despite missing the playoffs for two consecutive NBA seasons, Golden State Warriors‘ Steph Curry reigns on top as the most-liked player amongst NBA fans. With the most recent data, it seems like Under Armour’s choice to place their bet on the star shooter for his own standalone Curry Brand is paying off. Hot on the heels of Steph, his former teammate and now Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant comes in second while Los Angeles Lakers‘ LeBron James sits at third as most liked. Others on the list include James’ teammate Anthony Davis and last year’s champion, Milwaukee Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo to round out the top five.
Yardbarker

Can the Nets win the NBA title without Kyrie Irving?

The Brooklyn Nets will enter their 2021-22 campaign to win the NBA championship as a top favorite. We should hold such expectations for a team that boasts the talent involved here. With Kevin Durant and James Harden leading the way, Brooklyn shouldn’t have much trouble during the regular season. Despite that, this Nets roster will have a missing piece in all-star guard Kyrie Irving for most of the year.
People

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Kyrie Irving: 'Get Vaccinated'

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is weighing in on Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving's refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Silver, 59, spoke to TNT's Inside The NBA program Tuesday, telling the network his message for Irving, 29, is to get the vaccine not only to join in on the 2021-22 season, but also to keep his loved ones safe.
