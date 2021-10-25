CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

After membership documents were leaked, we have new insight into the Oath Keepers

wcbe.org
 8 days ago

Prosecutors have now charged numerous members of the group in connection with the attack on the U.S. capitol. But newly-leaked membership info shows dozens of state and local government officials also have ties to the far-right militia organization. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. Today on the show, we begin by talking...

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

A new report found nearly 30 elected officials with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers

When hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Oath Keepers were there. At least 20 members of the far-right, anti-government militia group that is made up largely of former and current police officers and military personnel were indicted for their role in the riot. While the group may have been heavily involved in organizing and executing the domestic terror attack against the federal government, a new report from BuzzFeed News shows that the extremist organization has had more than two dozen members or financial backers in elected positions across the country.
ADVOCACY
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Shuts Down ‘Bombastic’ Anti-Vax Filing by Oath Keepers’ Lawyers That Argues ‘SCOTUS Could Not Have Foreseen the Holocaust’

Attorneys for two Oath Keepers cannot file a “bombastic” document apparently comparing COVID-19 vaccines to the Holocaust, a federal judge ruled in an extraordinary order. Oath Keepers Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs and member Kenneth Harrelson have been in a D.C. jail while awaiting trial in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and their lawyers accused the lockup of “coerced medical experimentation” through the vaccines. The D.C. Department of Corrections does not force anyone to get vaccinated, the judge noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Mother Jones

He Was a Board Member of the Oath Keepers. Now, He’s Holding State-Approved Trainings for Law Enforcement in Texas.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On a glorious Saturday morning in October, about 75 people are gathered inside an airy warehouse on the wooded grounds of Foam Works, a local insulation company on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The mostly white, middle-aged crowd sports Trump 2024 hats and T-shirts extolling the Second Amendment, but no masks. Parked on the grass outside are cars scrawled with window paint warning about the evils of the “New World Order.” They’ve come from around the region for a “citizen summit” organized by a Maryland state trooper and the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) to educate “we the people” about the Constitution, and how a county sheriff could help them “resist government overreach.” CSPOA’s founder Richard Mack came from Maricopa County, Arizona, to headline the all-day seminar.
TEXAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Who are the Oath Keepers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A release of data obtained by the non-profit group Distributed Denial of Secrets claims to contain chat logs, emails, membership rolls and donor lists of the extremist militia group the Oath Keepers. A report released Tuesday by Rolling Stone claims South Dakota state legislator, Phil Jensen (R) of Rapid City has been identified in the leaks as a member of the group. But who are the Oath Keepers?
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Eastman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Fbi#Oath Keepers#Propublica
The Conversation U.S.

Gun rights at the Supreme Court: Justices will consider if the fundamental right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Nov. 3, 2021, on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states. The crux of the issue before the court is captured by a debate that Thomas Jefferson had with himself at the time of the founding. When Jefferson was drafting a proposed constitution for his home state of Virginia in June 1776, he suggested a clause that read “No freeman shall ever be debarred the use of arms.” In the second draft, he added in brackets,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy