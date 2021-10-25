CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSTONE, Va. (AP) — Civil War history casts a long shadow in Virginia, the birthplace of Confederate generals, scene of their surrender and now a crossroad of controversy over renaming military bases that honor rebel leaders. In and around Blackstone, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Richmond, that...

MilitaryTimes

Three troops die on the same day as military COVID-19 deaths continue to spike

Three troops died of COVID-19 on Oct. 3, bringing the total number to 62 as of Wednesday, according to the latest Defense Department update. COVID-19 deaths among troops have been surging since late July, after zero deaths in June, and generally one or two a month going all the way back to March 2020. Then 14 troops died in August, followed by another 14 in September.
MILITARY
The Independent

US alarmed by ‘stunning’ pace of Chinese military advances

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seattle Times

‘Astounding’ new sensors make U.S. nukes more powerful and more accurate. But they may create additional security perils

A sophisticated electronic sensor buried in hardened metal shells at the tip of a growing number of America’s ballistic missiles reflects a significant achievement in weapons engineering that experts say could help pave the way for reductions in the size of the country’s nuclear arsenal but also might create new security perils.
MILITARY
Vox

Why thousands of Afghans are still on US military bases

One set of clothes took Enayatullah Sadat from Nimroz province, in the southwest of Afghanistan, to Fort Pickett, a United States military base in Blackstone, Virginia. He wore the outfit in Nimroz, after he delivered the last drips of intel to the Afghan Air Force on the Taliban’s position. He wore it as he drove toward Kabul on roads blasted by IEDs. He wore the outfit for the five days it took him to fight his way inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport. He wore it on his flight to Qatar, and then started to feel shy about the way he might smell on another crowded flight to Washington, DC. He wore it when he waited for hours in line for his first meal at Fort Pickett. Another day, about 15 in total, in the same clothes: a perahan tunban, traditional Afghan clothes consisting of a long dress shirt and trousers, and reddish sandals, gray foam leaking from the heel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

At least 3 people wrongly given COVID shots at military base

At least three people, and potentially more, were wrongly given COVID-19 vaccine shots instead of an entirely different vaccine at the Lewis Main Exchange at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington, reports first revealed this week. The U.S. Army is currently investigating the incident. In an emailed statement to Army...
TACOMA, WA
NEWS10 ABC

Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally. The vast majority of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GovExec.com

Afghan Families Move From U.S. Military Bases to Neighborhoods

This story was originally posted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Thousands who fled Afghanistan are leaving U.S. military bases and arriving in local communities for resettlement. Movement out of the bases resumed after a measles outbreak delayed the resettlement of Afghans who helped the United States...
MILITARY
Macon Telegraph

Fort Colin Powell? Some want this Confederate-named base to honor the late general

Calls to rename a Confederate-named military base after the late Gen. Colin Powell have increased following his death earlier this week, a representative of the commission tasked with renaming those military assets told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer. Stephen Baker, public affairs director of the Naming Commission, said there was a “noticeable...
COLUMBUS, GA
Birmingham Star

Kyrgyzstan not to host U.S. military base: President

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): There will be no U.S. military base in Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Zhaparov said here Saturday. "We have a Russian base in Kant city. We don't need an American military base in the country. One military base is enough for us," Zhaparov said at his annual press conference, adding that the agreement with the United States on the latter's military base located outside Bishkek ended years ago.
MILITARY
Bangor Daily News

Joshua Chamberlain may not be the best choice for renaming a military base

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. When we first read about Mainers who would like to see a military base renamed after Joshua Chamberlain as part of the...
BREWER, ME
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s toxic campaign season: life in the Divided States of America

In school board meetings, city council sessions and public hearings across the country – including here in Virginia – you see due process dissolve into red-faced rants, threats and arrests. On the grounds of the university Thomas Jefferson founded and in Charlottesville, we saw it explode in blood and death four years ago – a […] The post Virginia’s toxic campaign season: life in the Divided States of America appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s military bases are some of the most vulnerable to climate change | Column

In the Pentagon’s Climate Risk Analysis released earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote, “To keep the nation secure, we must tackle the existential threat of climate change.”. The landmark report identified climate-security threats, including rising temperatures as well as more frequent, intense, and unpredictable extreme weather events that...
FLORIDA STATE
dallassun.com

Sudanese leader confirms commitment to deal on Russian military base construction

Khartoum [Sudan], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Sudan is committed to its obligations regarding the construction of a Russian naval base in the country and will implement the agreement, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik. In September, a Sudanese military source told Sputnik that Sudan wanted...
MILITARY
Fox News

'The Five' on paying illegal immigrants millions

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Shannon Bream along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld times two, I think.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

‘You are hereby reprimanded!’ Airman told to begin separation due to vaccine refusal

An airman with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing has been directed to begin separating from the military over his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine. “You are hereby reprimanded!” the commander of the Grand Forks, North Dakota-based unit wrote Oct. 3 in a letter of reprimand obtained by Defense One. “You failed to follow a direct order…and by doing so have placed yourself and your fellow airmen in danger.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

