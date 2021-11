Apple revealed the brand new MacBook Pro during its virtual “Unleashed” Mac event. This Mac comes with a complete redesign that adds more ports to it, and it’s powered by either the Apple M1 Pro or the Apple M1 Max chip. If you’re unsure which Mac to get, you may want to take a look at the best Macs currently available. If you already have a MacBook Pro, consider adding an extra layer of protection through a case. Here are the best places to pre-order the latest MacBook Pro.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 DAYS AGO