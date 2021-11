The Bismarck State College volleyball team got its first win of the postseason on Sunday.

The Mystics hosted Dawson Community College, a team they defeated twice in the regular season. The Mystics won 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the MonDak Region 13 tournament.

The Mystics will host Miles Community College on Wednesday.

