The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s love letter to journalism especially The New Yorker, is a mostly good film that’s well worth the wait. This film is a series of vignettes focusing on a travelogue, art, student protests, and a police kidnapping. The four stories come from the final issue of The French Dispatch, based in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. Outside of the city, nothing ties them together. Together, the vignettes do feature an all-star cast. It’s just unfortunate that not everyone gets their due. Some people are basically blink-and-miss it! Anderson uses the fictional city to stand in for the entire country. Angoulême serves as shooting location on screen.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO