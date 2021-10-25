CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer: Minot State earns a draw, UMary falls at home

By Luke Gamble
 8 days ago

The Minot State and University of Mary soccer teams returned to their home turf on Sunday for Northern Sun Conference match ups.

Minot State hosted Concordia St. Paul, a team coming off a loss to UMary. The Beavers and Golden Bears played through two overtimes, but remained scoreless, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

In Bismarck, UMary hosted No. 25 Minnesota State Mankato. The Mavericks scored first in the 32nd minute of the contest and never looked back winning by a score of 3-0.

9-Man Football: New Salem-Almont and Bottineau advance to semifinals

The New Salem-Almont Holsteins and Bottineau Braves both punched a ticket to the Class 9B semifinals on Saturday with home wins. The No. 2 Holsteins defeated Divide County at home 52-24 to maintain their perfect record. The Holsteins trailed 24-22 at the half, but their defense played lights out in a second half shutout. Bottineau […]
HIGH SCHOOL
