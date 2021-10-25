Soccer: Minot State earns a draw, UMary falls at home
The Minot State and University of Mary soccer teams returned to their home turf on Sunday for Northern Sun Conference match ups.
Minot State hosted Concordia St. Paul, a team coming off a loss to UMary. The Beavers and Golden Bears played through two overtimes, but remained scoreless, resulting in a 0-0 draw.
In Bismarck, UMary hosted No. 25 Minnesota State Mankato. The Mavericks scored first in the 32nd minute of the contest and never looked back winning by a score of 3-0.
