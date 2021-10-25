CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former BYU star Zach Wilson injures knee, out 2-4 weeks

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20p10i_0cbXQZMM00

FOXBORO, Mass. (ABC4 Sports) – It has been a rough ride for former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson in his rookie year in the NFL, and now he is on the shelf for the next few weeks.

Wilson will be out 2-4 weeks after suffering a PCL injury to his right knee Sunday in one of the worst losses in franchise history — 54-13 to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Wilson hurt the posterior cruciate ligament of his right knee on a second-quarter hit by linebacker Matt Judon. Wilson had an MRI Monday morning, confirming it was not a season-ending injury.

The upside is Wilson should be able to return for the final seven or eight games of the season, continuing his learning process in his rookie season.

The No. 2 overall pick said his knee got “twisted” and he “felt a pop.” If it’s a mild PCL sprain, Wilson could return in three to four weeks. Saleh didn’t seem alarmed, saying, “Initially, we feel good, but you never know.”

A PCL injury is “the best-case scenario,” Wilson said. “I’m not really sure. I don’t know a lot about the PCL. … The pain really isn’t there. It’s just feeling like something is a little off as far as being loose and unstable.”

The Jets (1-5) already were down 17-0 when the injury occurred in the second quarter. Wilson, who got hit after releasing a long pass that was ruled defensive pass interference, said he had no issue with Judon’s play.

Wilson was replaced by Mike White, who made his NFL debut. His first pass was a 3-yard touchdown to Corey Davis, which made it 17-7, but things quickly spiraled for the Jets. They had no answer for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson has completed 57.5 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and nine interceptions in six games with the Jets. He is ranked 31st out of 32 starting quarterbacks in quarterback rating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Zach Wilson (knee) will not return for Jets in Week 7

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the New England Patriots. Wilson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the second quarter and will not return. Mike White will be under center for New York the rest of the way on Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson to Miss 2-4 Weeks With PCL Sprain

BALTIMORE — The Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday to move into first place in the AFC following a 5-2 start to the season. They'll play a shorthanded Jets team in Week 8 that will be without their starting quarterback. Zach Wilson suffered a sprained PCL in the Jets' loss...
NFL
abc17news.com

Jets rookie QB Wilson out 2-4 weeks with sprained PCL

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday an MRI revealed the rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks. Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon. Saleh said the Jets will gather more information during the week before deciding whether to place Wilson on injured reserve to see if he can return after two weeks or if he’ll be sidelined longer.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
chatsports.com

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson set to miss 2-4 weeks (Report)

Reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter had good news and bad news when it came to New York Jets-based medical news stemming from Sunday’s disastrous 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots. The team has appeared to have avoided a major disaster when it comes to franchise quarterback Zach Wilson, as...
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson leaves game with injured knee

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his knee and limped to the locker room during the second quarter Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was examined in the medical tent before leaving the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson suffers knee injury against Patriots

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Wilson took a big hit from Patriots pass-rusher Matt Judon after he threw a deep pass early in the second quarter. He landed awkwardly on his knees and remained on the turf in pain.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
ganggreennation.com

Podcast: Jets Lose Zach Wilson 2-4 Weeks; Trade for Joe Flacco

There was a lot of quarterback news for the Jets on Monday. The team found out the fate of rookie starter Zach Wilson. Wilson suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to New England that knocked him out of the game. The news is not the best imaginable, but it also is not the worst. The Jets will be without the number two overall pick for 2-4 weeks as he recovers from a sprained PCL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#American Football#Pcl#The New England Patriots#Gillette Stadium#Mri#Jets
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
ABC4

ABC4

1K+
Followers
551
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy