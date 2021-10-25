Former BYU star Zach Wilson injures knee, out 2-4 weeks

FOXBORO, Mass. (ABC4 Sports) – It has been a rough ride for former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson in his rookie year in the NFL, and now he is on the shelf for the next few weeks.

Wilson will be out 2-4 weeks after suffering a PCL injury to his right knee Sunday in one of the worst losses in franchise history — 54-13 to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Wilson hurt the posterior cruciate ligament of his right knee on a second-quarter hit by linebacker Matt Judon. Wilson had an MRI Monday morning, confirming it was not a season-ending injury.

The upside is Wilson should be able to return for the final seven or eight games of the season, continuing his learning process in his rookie season.

The No. 2 overall pick said his knee got “twisted” and he “felt a pop.” If it’s a mild PCL sprain, Wilson could return in three to four weeks. Saleh didn’t seem alarmed, saying, “Initially, we feel good, but you never know.”

A PCL injury is “the best-case scenario,” Wilson said. “I’m not really sure. I don’t know a lot about the PCL. … The pain really isn’t there. It’s just feeling like something is a little off as far as being loose and unstable.”

The Jets (1-5) already were down 17-0 when the injury occurred in the second quarter. Wilson, who got hit after releasing a long pass that was ruled defensive pass interference, said he had no issue with Judon’s play.

Wilson was replaced by Mike White, who made his NFL debut. His first pass was a 3-yard touchdown to Corey Davis, which made it 17-7, but things quickly spiraled for the Jets. They had no answer for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson has completed 57.5 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and nine interceptions in six games with the Jets. He is ranked 31st out of 32 starting quarterbacks in quarterback rating.

