HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are the only undefeated team left in the NBA. Bojan Bogdanovic led seven Utah Jazz players in double figures with 19 points in a 122-91 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. Utah is off to its first 4-0 start since the 2008-09 season. Joining Bogdanovic in double figures were Rudy Gobert […]

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO