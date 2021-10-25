EUR/USD pierces 1.1655 resistance as firmer sentiment weighs on USD

Overview: The third record close of the S&P 500 failed to lift the Asia Pacific and European shares today. In Asia, the large bourses fell, except South Korea, which rallied a little more than 1%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is threatening to snap a three-day advance, while US index futures are soft. The US 10-year yield is firm, around 1.56%. European bonds are rallying. Peripheral yields are off 8-9 bp, while core rates are 3-5 lower. The Reserve Bank of Australia formally abandoned its yield-curve control, and the local debt market was quiet, but the Australian dollar is selling off and dragging the other dollar-bloc currencies lower. Only the yen, among the majors, is gaining on the greenback. Emerging market currencies are faring better, led by Asian currencies and most central and eastern European currencies. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is rising for the first time in five sessions. Gold continues to consolidate within the range set before the weekend (~$1771-$1801) but is a bit softer on the day. Oil prices are firm, and the December WTI contract is at the upper end of the $80-$85 range that has prevailed since mid-October. Copper initially moved higher but reversed lower, and a break of $432 could signal another two percent decline.

