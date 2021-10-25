CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD pierces 1.1655 resistance as firmer sentiment weighs on USD

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD refreshes intraday high, extends Friday’s recovery moves. Downbeat US Treasury yields, mixed sentiment weigh on US dollar. ECB, US GDP in focus but China headlines, Fed tapering concerns add to the watcher’s list. Second-tier German, US data eyed for fresh impulse. EUR/USD takes the bids to cross a...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains under pressure around 1.1600

EUR/USD fades the initial uptick to the 1.1615 area. German, EMU final Manufacturing PMI recedes further. German 1oy Bund yields reverse the recent uptrend. After an ephemeral move to levels past the 1.1600 barrier, EUR/USD has now returned to the 1.1590 region amidst the generalized lack of clear direction in the global markets.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1600 amid softer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD extends the week’s rebound amid cautious optimism. Downbeat US inflation expectations, stimulus hopes favor bulls amid a quiet session. Second readings of the EU, German PMIs may entertain traders before Wednesday’s Fed verdict. EUR/USD refreshes intraday top beyond 1.1600 ahead of Tuesday’s European session amid mixed concerns. Even so,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBA jettisons yield curve control but continues to resist market pressure

Overview: The third record close of the S&P 500 failed to lift the Asia Pacific and European shares today. In Asia, the large bourses fell, except South Korea, which rallied a little more than 1%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is threatening to snap a three-day advance, while US index futures are soft. The US 10-year yield is firm, around 1.56%. European bonds are rallying. Peripheral yields are off 8-9 bp, while core rates are 3-5 lower. The Reserve Bank of Australia formally abandoned its yield-curve control, and the local debt market was quiet, but the Australian dollar is selling off and dragging the other dollar-bloc currencies lower. Only the yen, among the majors, is gaining on the greenback. Emerging market currencies are faring better, led by Asian currencies and most central and eastern European currencies. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is rising for the first time in five sessions. Gold continues to consolidate within the range set before the weekend (~$1771-$1801) but is a bit softer on the day. Oil prices are firm, and the December WTI contract is at the upper end of the $80-$85 range that has prevailed since mid-October. Copper initially moved higher but reversed lower, and a break of $432 could signal another two percent decline.
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar retreats modestly, investors move to sidelines ahead of key events

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 2:. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment made it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength at the start of the week but the currency’s losses against its major rivals remained relatively limited ahead of key central bank events. IHS Markit’s final revision to October Manufacturing PMI for the euro area and Germany will be featured in the European docket ahead of the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism data from the US. With European investors returning on Tuesday, investors will keep a close eye on the short-term bond yields and the flattening of the yield curves in major economies.
MARKETS
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,800 with eyes on India, Fed

Gold struggles to extend week-start rebound, eases from intraday top. Festive demand at the world’s largest gold customer eyed, Fed’s verdict important too. US Treasury yields print three-day downtrend but the US dollar remains indecisive. Gold (XAU/USD) remains lackluster below $1,800, easing to $1,793 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Recovery to remain limited ahead of Fed meeting

EUR/USD has staged a technical correction early Tuesday. Bulls might struggle to lift EUR/USD above 1.1630 resistance. The pair is likely to continue to fluctuate between technical levels. EUR/USD has managed to recover after whipsawing to fresh 2021 lows in a move that seems more a technical correction rather than...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Day trade history, AUD/USD, NZD/USD

The difference between day trades from the 1972 free float to today is zero once interest rate markets were established in about 1975. Took about 3 years because they didn't have a clue what they were doing to a newly created market and then the question how would interest rates connect to currency prices. Frankel from Harvard wrote the definitive 1975 paper.
CURRENCIES
#Treasury Department#Usd#Us Dollar#Eur#Us Treasury#Ecb#Fed#German#European#The European Central Bank#Dxy#Evergrande#Pboc
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1598. Euro's stronger-than-expected rebound from Friday's 2-week low of 1.1535 to 1.1609 Mon on broad-based usd's retreat signals choppy trading above October's 14-month 1.1525 bottom may continue, as long a previous res at 1.1625 holds, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1580/83 signals recovery over and heads back towards 1.1535.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops to fresh weekly lows below 0.7500 on dovish RBA

AUD/USD sold-off into RBA’s dovishness despite opening doors to rate hikes. Pre-Fed anxiety weighs on global stocks, souring the market mood. A broadly subdued US dollar keeps the aussie’s downside cushioned. AUD/USD is consolidating the steep losses near weekly lows of 0.7470, as the sentiment around the Australian dollar was...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rebound remains elusive below monthly resistance

EUR/USD faded bounce off three-week low, sidelined of late. 100-SMA, 200 SMA guard immediate upside ahead of the key short-term resistance line. One-month-old horizontal area restricts nearby downside ahead of yearly low. Sluggish RSI, key resistances challenge recovery moves, bears need conviction. EUR/USD fails to extend the week-start rebound past...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD to correct lower before staging a gradual recovery in 2022 – MUFG

During October the NZD/USD pair jumped from 0.6914 to 0.7149. Economists at MUFG Bank see downside risks initially given rate expectations could correct but RBNZ rate hike plans are set to continue encouraging demand for the kiwi next year. “Given we see global growth challenges persisting as supply-constraints problems are...
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
FXStreet.com

FXE Euro ETF Elliott Wave and long term cycles

Firstly as seen on the monthly chart shown below the instrument made a high in April 2008. There is data back to December 2005 in the ETF fund. Data correlated in the EURUSD foreign exchange pair suggests the high in April 2008 was the end of a cycle up from all-time lows. EURUSD data shows the pair had a five-wave-up move from the early 1970’s era. This data is derived from the German Mark currency against the US Dollar that preceded the inception of the Euro currency.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Mildly offered near 1.3650 as Brexit optimism battles pre-Fed, BOE anxiety

GBP/USD prints three-day downtrend near the mid-October levels. France halts fishing-linked sanctions on UK before Thursday’s meeting. BOE rate hike expectations jump to 100% amid strong inflation. Risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat amid a light calendar. GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3650, down 0.09% intraday heading into...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Market’s mood worsens ahead of Fed, NFP

The Bank of Australia dented the market’s sentiment with a dovish stance. Investors are now waiting for the US Federal Reserve and employment figures. EUR/USD remains unattractive for bulls, further consolidation expected. The EUR/USD is holding steady around the 1.1600 level, as the greenback trades with a firmer tone against...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/NOK: Positive tailwinds for the krone to ease in the year ahead – MUFG

During October the krone strengthened against the euro from 10.107 to 9.7700. The krone has benefited from three key factors recently but economists at MUFG Bank expect the current positive fundamental tailwinds to ease in the year ahead. Three positive fundamentals have encouraged a stronger NOK. “Firstly, the price of...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD contained in mid-1.3600s as traders await key risk events

GBP/USD trades subdued around the 1.3650 level amid a slightly risk-averse tone to markets. Traders are keeping their powder dry ahead of key events later in the week in both the UK and US. GBP/USD continues to trade with a slight negative bias as US market participants enter the fray...
BUSINESS

