U.S. Politics

Fed Tapering: Could RBA be due for intervention?

FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed Chair Powell, hikes not yet. While there is now a total green light on the tapering of bond purchases, US Federal Reserve Chairmen Powell also said it is too early for interest rate hikes. The really interesting thing though, is to see how eagerly such an eventuality is...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Real Gdp#Rba#Fed Chair Powell#The Federal Reserve#Reserve Bank
U.S. POLITICS

