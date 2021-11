From outrageously opulent minivans to some of the most advanced driver-assist technology in the world, China is slowly making amends for years of curiously styled, copycat vehicles. One such Chinese automotive marque making a name for itself is Haval. The brand is owned by Great Wall Motors and produces some highly capable and classy SUVs in markets like South Africa. Having churned out a couple of more mature-looking crossovers recently, Haval is now showing its fun side with the reveal of the X Dog - yes, it's called the X Dog. Odd name aside, this blocky crossover also comes with a steering wheel featuring an integrated screen.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO