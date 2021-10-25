CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stops (at last) Help Pack Start 6-1

By Mark Daniels
 8 days ago

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Maybe it was the law of averages, it might have been Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Regardless, the much maligned red zone defense of the Green Bay Packers got 4 stops on 4 trips inside the 20 lifting the Packers to their sixth straight victory, 24-10 over...

True Grit In The Desert

GLENDALE, AZ (WTAQ) – Once an Arizona Cardinal practice squad member, Rasul Douglas will now go down in Green Bay Packers lore for making the play that sealed perhaps the most significant regular season victory in the Matt LaFleur era. Douglas, unlike intended receiver A.J. Green, had his eyes on the ball delivered by Kyler Murray with :15 to play. He tipped it up and pulled down the interception in the corner of the end zone to preserve the Pack's 24-21 upset victory over the previously undefeated Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Thursday night. Facing a mountain of adversity following last week's home win over Washington, a short week, mounting injuries and then three cases of COVID-19, LaFleur's club circled the wagons and played a determined game they deserved to win and still nearly lost.
NFL

