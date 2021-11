Tre Norwood’s played some of his best ball recently with a breakout performance Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Even back during camp, it was clear Norwood had talent worth keeping around and developing. But the first couple weeks of his rookie season were rocky. So what’s changed? Of course, he has more experience, he’s gotten more reps, made more mistakes, and learned from them. But how the Steelers have used him is also different. Norwood’s snaps and role have been scaled back, allowing him to focus on a specific defensive package rather than multiple of them.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO