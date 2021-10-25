Chinese people make major contributions to world peace, development: Xi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday — an outreach designed to ensure that the intensely competitive relationship between the world's two largest economies doesn't veer into open conflicts.Senior State Department officials described the conversations as candid, constructive and productive, saying that Blinken was clear about U.S. concerns during the roughly hourlong meeting. The officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the exchanges. One of the U.S. goals is to maintain an open line of communication with China and set a virtual meeting later...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO