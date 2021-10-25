Editorial: Guns & flight rage a bad combination

In 1995 Ryan Busse began his firearms business career with a small struggling company and no industry influence. Over the next decade, he helped build that company into a powerful player in the industry, winning awards for his business achievements while fighting back against the industry’s slide towards extremism. Although his company was headquartered on the East Coast, Ryan headed up the sales operations from his base in Kalispell, and Montana politics often overlapped with his work. By 2012, he was seizing every opportunity he could find to fight for the things and people he believed in, especially in his home state. This excerpt from “Gunfight” details the story of one of those battles. It also foreshadows the political tools that were being developed by the NRA and that would one day be deployed by the Republican Party across the nation.

