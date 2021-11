The Greenbrier River is seen on the left in this photograph of Seebert taken in 1910. The first building on the right is Gladwell’s Store and next door is the Post Office. The large dark colored building with the wrap-around porch on the left is Payne’s Store. Most of the buildings are gone and the terrain has changed quite a bit over the years, but the road is still there and it will take you across the river to Watoga State Park. (Mildred Slavin Collection, Courtesy of Tom Rose, ID: PHP000930)

