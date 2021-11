This is your chance to see Ghost and Volbeat together as they take the stage at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, TX on February 26, 2022. We will fly you and a friend to Dallas so you can meet and greet the band*, give you tickets to the show, put you up in a swanky hotel and even hand you $500 in petty cash courtesy of Concord Recorded Music.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO