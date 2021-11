It wasn't always pretty, but the 49ers finally snapped their four-game losing streak on Sunday, riding a strong finish from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to claim a 33-22 victory over the Bears and inch closer to .500. For much of the afternoon, Chicago rookie Justin Fields looked like the game's best signal-caller, shining both on the ground and through the air in easily the best start of his young NFL career (ironically, without coach Matt Nagy, who was unavailable due to COVID). But San Francisco's offense came alive when it mattered most, with Garoppolo scoring twice on the ground to help the 49ers seal the road win.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO