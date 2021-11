It is that time of the year again, today Google unveiled their latest phones with the Google Pixel 6 & 6 Pro. While there has been early announcements, leaks and more today is the official launch day. Here at G Style, we have received both devices from Google and will be putting them through their paces to see if the first Pixel phone using Google’s own SOC chip called Tensor, will be the best decision they have made or maybe not the best move. I have high hopes, as I’ve been using every one of the Pixel phones since the first. I’ve definitely enjoying watching the Pixel line evolve over the years, so I’m excited for these devices this year.

