College Sports

BGSU football falls for fourth loss in a row

By Steven Iwanek
bgfalconmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing that can be said right now is: the early season momentum seems to be gone. BGSU football dropped their fourth straight game at the Doyt, on Senior Day, to the Eastern Michigan Eagles, 55-24. The game started off as a decent back and forth between the teams....

