Join us Saturday, October 30 @ 12pm ET for the Countdown Global Livestream

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Michele Tafoya should probably stick to sportscasting. On Tuesday morning, the NFL sideline reporter sat down for her first of two days as The View guest co-host, and she quickly sent the show spiraling with comments about COVID-19, "culture wars," and teaching children about racism. Tafoya's bizarre asides were repeatedly shut down by Whoopi Goldberg, who suggested the guest co-host was being willfully obtuse about major topics of the day, particularly systemic racism. "You know — you live in the United States," said the longtime moderator, her voice dripping with disdain. "You know that color of the skin has been mattering to people for years."

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO