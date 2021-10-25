CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes To Dogecoin, No To Shiba Inu: How Fans On Reddit Are Reacting To This Elon Musk Revelation

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 8 days ago
On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a Benzinga report and said “lots of” the automakers workers own Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — while also revealing he does not own any Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). The revelation sparked lively discussions on Reddit communities of both meme coins.

What Happened: User r/BboyEMC on r/dogecoin noted that Musk’s words had sounded the bugle of war.

On r/SHIBArmy forum, user/jjh0116 did not take kindly to the tweet that solicited a response from Musk.

On the Dogecoin side, u/Sameerakk noted that the “Dogefather” had spoken.

SHIB fans, meanwhile, brushed off Musk’s “celebrity endorsement” of DOGE with memes.

On r/Dogecoin poster u/Yellowmelw took a dig at SHIB holders, through a meme featuring popular Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) series “Squid Game.”

Some people on both the forums pleaded for better discourse with the user "Independent_Brick_60" saying acrimonious posts on r/Dogecoin forum were against the whole "do only good everyday" ethos of the group.

A poster "mooncicada" said they were "worried about the toxicity today" and pointed out that Musk was not "some kind of figurehead to fight."

User "Iceangel" urged "Please stop with the hate" on r/Dogecoin.

"Love all, share positivity and practice the golden rule. Own Doge, BTC, Shiba, ETH, etc. Who cares. Cheer on everyones good fortunes and be there for your community during the bad. PLEASE."

Why It Matters: Both DOGE and SHIB were soaring at press time. DOGE traded 9.19% higher at $0.27 over 24 hours, while SHIB was up 12.8% at $$0.00003949 in the same period.

SHIB seems to have overcome the “setback” caused by Musk’s tweet. The token surged over the weekend, hitting an all-time high of $0.00004442 on Sunday. It is trading 11.09% below that level at press time.

The gains of both coins have been impressive in 2021. SHIB has shot up 547.56% in the last 90 days. DOGE has risen 4686.35% so far this year.

Of late, SHIB has been propelled by announcements surrounding non fungible tokens and buzz surrounding listing on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

The Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Fall 90% (or More)? Here's What History Suggests

Shiba Inu's gains since it commenced trading in August 2020 have been life-altering for some investors. However, the past performance of other high-flying payment coins should worry SHIB holders. Looking back to the beginning of the 20th century, no asset class has been more consistent at building wealth for investors...
STOCKS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shiba Inu passes Dogecoin as top "dog" in cryptocurrency

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Cryptocurrency has officially gone to the dogs. The recent trading frenzy over a digital token called Shiba Inu — commonly billed as a “meme” or joke coin — has vaulted the canine-themed cryptocurrency into the top ten most valuable digital assets by market value, hitting $40 billion and surpassing its cousin and apparent inspiration, Dogecoin.
PETS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Effect? Why Dogecoin Is Going Up Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.28% higher at $0.27 over 24 hours early Monday morning. What’s Moving: The meme cryptocurrency has risen 0.58% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin and Ethereum — the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap — it has risen 1.47% and 2.41% respectively. DOGE has gained...
STOCKS
