Selected ninth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, guard Davion Mitchell is slowly making his mark on the floor this early in the season. He’s been busy showing off the asset that made him a lottery pick, which is his tenacious defense that has helped hush some of the NBA’s biggest guns in the last two Kings games. But he’s certainly going to have his hands full with his next assignment: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO