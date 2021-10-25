AP source: St. Louis Cardinals promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to replace fired manager Mike Shildt

A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Braves in it. Then the offense finally came to life. Just like that, Atlanta is one win from its first World Series title in 26 years.Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back homers in the seventh inning Saturday night, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a commanding 3-1 Series lead. Game 5 is Sunday night. The Braves can wrap up the championship on their home field, just as they did two stadiums ago when they beat the Cleveland...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO