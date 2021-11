With half their roster comprised of new players and a new coaching staff led by Wes Unseld Jr., each game in the earlygoings of this Wizards season represents a measuring stick of sorts. They passed their first two exams against the Raptors and Pacers, but no one knows what those teams will amount to this season yet, either. They have playoff-level talent, but didn't make the playoffs last year.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO