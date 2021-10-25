Raiders Offensive Line Brings Their Best Effort

The offensive line of the Las Vegas Raiders has been put under the microscope quite often during this season.

A lot of it has been warranted, as having to deal with injuries and trying to incorporate new, inexperienced starters has resulted in a lot of struggles for the unit.

They did have a better performance last week against the Denver Broncos, and they carried it over even more in the Raiders' 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was the best performance that the Raiders O-line has put together so far all season, as they largely controlled the line of scrimmage against what was thought to be a good Eagles defensive front.

The Raiders were finally able to clear the way for a consistent ground attack for the whole game, with the Raiders finishing with 119 rushing yards.

They also gave quarterback Derek Carr a clean pocket to allow him to complete over 91 percent of his passes in a sterling performance.

That includes giving up no sacks, a first for this season, to an Eagles defensive line that includes talents likes defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox.

Aside from a few holding penalties, it was a clean performance that could finally have the Raiders offensive line on the right track.

At the very least, moving Alex Leatherwood to guard and putting Brandon Parker at right tackle seems to be the lineup to go with moving forward.

If it leads to similar results for the rest of the season, then the Raiders will only be better positioned to contend at the top of the AFC.

