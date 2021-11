Say what? Horror romance manga? Listen, we love our horror manga and we love our romance manga. Who says combining the two wouldn’t result in more awesomeness?. Seriously, though, Japanese folklore is full of romances between humans and supernatural creatures. There’s the one where a man marries a kitsune, or fox spirit, and raises a family with her. Or the one where a man marries a crane disguised as a woman. Of course, neither of these cases ultimately ended happily, but the romance is there and so is the moment of horror — when the husband discovers his wife was never human at all.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO