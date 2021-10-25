Woman suffers medical emergency, dies on Scottsdale hiking trail, PD says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer.
Roughly 2,300 members of the New York City Fire Department claimed they were sick and didn't show up to work on Monday as the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers went into effect. All city workers were required to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by...
A chain reaction is being felt by passengers from coast to coast after American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights each day, raising concerns about holiday travel. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Reagan National Airport.Nov. 2, 2021.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World leaders promised to protect Earth’s forests, cut methane emissions and help South Africa wean itself off coal at the U.N. climate summit Tuesday — part of a flurry of deals intended to avert catastrophic global warming. Britain hailed the commitment by over 100 countries to...
WASHINGTON — All eyes are on Virginia, where voters have their say Tuesday in the first major election of President Joe Biden's term — one both parties are watching closely for lessons ahead of next year's midterm elections. Polls show a neck-and-neck race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — the most restrictive in the nation — was at the center of Supreme Court oral arguments Monday. Jan Crawford reports on the landmark legal battle and what it could mean for states nationwide.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse instigated the confrontation that led him to shoot three people on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice, and he killed one of the victims with a shot to the back, a prosecutor said during opening statements Tuesday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.
Reverend Jesse Jackson will be hospitalized overnight after he fell and hit his head while meeting with student protesters at Howard University on Monday, Jackson's Rainbow/Push Coalition said in a statement. The statement said a CT scan and other tests "came back normal," and that he was only hospitalized overnight so that doctors could continue to monitor his health.
An American Airlines flight attendant suffered a concussion after a passenger allegedly struck her in the face during a flight from New York to California, prompting the pilot to divert to Colorado last week, according to court documents released Monday. The passenger, Brian Hsu, 20, was charged Monday with assault...
Comments / 0