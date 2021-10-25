CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

High Surf Warning issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-26 02:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 03:23:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large north-northwest swell will bring warning level surf to the exposed north and west facing shores of most islands today, beginning with Kauai at around sunrise, and the remaining islands from Oahu to Maui the rest of today. Warning level surf will continue through tonight, although the swell will be subsiding. Once the surf lowers to below warning levels, expect a High Surf Advisory to be issued. HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For north facing shores, surf 22 to 26 feet today, continuing through tonight. For west facing shores, surf 15 to 20 feet through tonight. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette WINTRY WEATHER CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS Lake-effect snow falling across the area has led to minor snow accumulations, including on roads. As a result, slippery conditions are being observed, notably on U.S. Highway 41. Motorists should be aware of rapidly deteriorating conditions where snow is currently or has recently fallen as visibilities may also briefly be reduced. Slow down, take extra time to reach destinations, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake as well as the higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, this includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Montara, CA
County
Marin County, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast including areas from Gold Beach northward. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected at capes, headlands and other areas exposed to south winds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 03:23:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large north-northwest swell will bring warning level surf to the exposed north and west facing shores of most islands today, beginning with Kauai at around sunrise, and the remaining islands from Oahu to Maui the rest of today. Warning level surf will continue through tonight, although the swell will be subsiding. Once the surf lowers to below warning levels, expect a High Surf Advisory to be issued. HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For north facing shores, surf 22 to 26 feet today, continuing through tonight. For west facing shores, surf 15 to 20 feet through tonight. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Through 4 PM Today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snowfall will be just north of Nome. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Erosion#Coastal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Coastal North Bay
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake as well as the higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, this includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 02:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog, reducing visibility one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 01:48:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all islands of American Samoa * Through Tuesday Evening. * A trough to the northeast of American Samoa continues to move closer to the territory. This system will likely produce widepsread showers, heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms. These conditions may cause flooding in low-lying areas, run-offs and deep ponding on roads, the overflow of streams, and low visibility during heavy showers. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 148 Vaveao Aso Lua Novema 2 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le afiafi Aso Lua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o lo`o i matu i sasa`e o le a se`e lata mai i le atunu`u. O le a fa`atupula`ia le tetele o timuga, mamafa i taimi fa`apea faititili e pa pa ai. O le a mafua ai fo`i ona iai lologa i nofoaga maualalo, tafega ma lologa i le auala tele, o le si`isi`i o le vai i auvai, fa`apea le faigata ona vaai mamao i taimi e mamafa ai timuga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Pocahontas FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a glaze. Light freezing rain is moving across the valley, once precipitation ends slick conditions may continue for an hour or two after sunrise. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Nelson, Albemarle, Spotsylvania and Eastern Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow Dense fog will be possible across the area through 10 AM CDT. Travel will be difficult on area roadways and motorists are urged to slow down and use low beam headlights.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...The I-81 corridor/Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland, north central Maryland and portions of the Virginia Piedmont. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a glaze. Light freezing rain will begin after 8 am, once precipitation has ended slick conditions may continue for an hour or two after sunrise. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 04:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet SNOW IN THE COLORADO MOUNTAINS WITH HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING .Snow showers will continue through tonight, and may be briefly heavy today with travel impacts mainly over and near the mountain passes. Snow will decrease by Wednesday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow showers through tonight, heaviest during the daytime. Total snow accumulations 5 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts along and north of a line from Rabbit Ears pass to Rocky Mountain National Park. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 01:48:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall and runoffs may cause small streams to overflow, resulting in flooding of low lying areas and roadways. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep slopes and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving conditions and flooded roadways. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Small stream flood advisory for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until 10 am SST * Satellite imagery shows heavy rainfall along locations of all islands of American Samoa. These showers will create ponding on roadways and hazardous driving conditions throughout the territory. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 647 TAEAO ASO LUA NOVEMA 2 2021 UA IAI NEI SE * FAUTUAGO MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE IA OO I LE 10 AM SST * MAFUAAGA MO LE LAPATAIGA FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O TIMUGA MAMAFA MA TAFEGA MALOLOSI E MAFAI ONA FAATUPULAIA AI LOLOGA I ALA-VAI MA NOFOAGA MAUALALO. IA FAAETEETE I TAIMI E FEMALAGA`I AI I LUGA O ALA-TELE. E ONO TULA`I MAI SOLOGA O PALAPALA MA MAUGA ONA O LE SUSU O LE ELEELE UA IAI NEI. FAMOLEMOLE FAAUTAGIA MAI LENEI FAUTUAGA.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy