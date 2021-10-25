High Surf Warning issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 03:23:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large north-northwest swell will bring warning level surf to the exposed north and west facing shores of most islands today, beginning with Kauai at around sunrise, and the remaining islands from Oahu to Maui the rest of today. Warning level surf will continue through tonight, although the swell will be subsiding. Once the surf lowers to below warning levels, expect a High Surf Advisory to be issued. HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For north facing shores, surf 22 to 26 feet today, continuing through tonight. For west facing shores, surf 15 to 20 feet through tonight. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

