CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Medical examiner: 3-year-old Onalaska boy was shot in head

By Associated Press
wizmnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee County medical examiner has determined a 3-year-old boy found dead in Milwaukee was shot in the head. The boy, Major P. Harris, and his mother, 25-year-old...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 2

It's My Life
8d ago

Poor baby! My heart hurts knowing some p.o.s. took his life without giving him any time to just be a kid not to mention an adult. Why and How can ANYONE do this to a beautiful, innocent, defenseless child??? At least he can be safe with his Mom now. Sounds like they weren't before...😢

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Onalaska, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Onalaska, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Examiner#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy