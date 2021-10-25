Medical examiner: 3-year-old Onalaska boy was shot in head
The Milwaukee County medical examiner has determined a 3-year-old boy found dead in Milwaukee was shot in the head. The boy, Major P. Harris, and his mother, 25-year-old...www.wizmnews.com
The Milwaukee County medical examiner has determined a 3-year-old boy found dead in Milwaukee was shot in the head. The boy, Major P. Harris, and his mother, 25-year-old...www.wizmnews.com
Poor baby! My heart hurts knowing some p.o.s. took his life without giving him any time to just be a kid not to mention an adult. Why and How can ANYONE do this to a beautiful, innocent, defenseless child??? At least he can be safe with his Mom now. Sounds like they weren't before...😢
Comments / 2