Champaign, IL

Champaign schools to have increased police presence after social media threat

WCIA
WCIA
 8 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parents should expect to see a heavy police presence around Central High School on Monday after a potential threat against the school circulated on social media.

The Champaign school district notified parents of an ongoing investigation after alerting authorities.

Below is a copy of the letter that went out to parents on Sunday night:

Dear Central Families and Staff,

Unit 4 has been made aware of a social media threat that may concern Central High School. Although we are not certain that the threat is actually targeting Central in Champaign, out of an abundance of caution, the school and District are working in partnership with police to investigate the matter further. An update will be provided when more information is available. There will be an increased presence of law enforcement at the school tomorrow.

We encourage students and staff to use Securly to report any threatening activity. The app can be downloaded on your cell phone, or tips may be reported by calling 833-800-STOP or submitted online at www.securly.com/tip .

Unit 4 remains committed to the safety of our students and staff and appreciate those who help us in these endeavors.

Rob
8d ago

The threat this weekend made towards “central high school” was traced back to St Joeseph Missouri & three individuals in connection to the event have been identified & arrested. That being said. Good work Maroons & LEO’s. Always good to be over precautious when it comes to the safety of children.

