Small businesses are having increasing difficulty finding job candidates with the skills they need, a new survey found. The Chamber of Commerce and MetLife survey reported that 49% of small businesses now say they are struggling to find qualified workers, a number that is up sharply from June, when 34% said the same. Additionally, 46% said it is either somewhat hard or very hard to find candidates with the right amount of experience, up from 35% in June.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO