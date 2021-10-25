CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball loses close matchup with Princeton in a nail-biting fifth set

By Derek Wong
thedp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a valiant effort from the Quakers in a close matchup against the Tigers on Friday night, Penn volleyball lost against Princeton in their second match against each other of the season. Losing 0-3 in September against Princeton (13-3, 7-1 Ivy), Penn (5-12, 2-6) was hoping to break its...

www.thedp.com

