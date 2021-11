On the third night of the Hunter’s Moon, the Poet entered the deserted theater stage at the Ancram Opera House to tell the story of war Homer wrote about in “The Iliad.” This time, she sang the tale of anger, frustration, and regret in a way that is so compelling we couldn’t turn away or ignore the implications about the time we live in, where it seems we never learned the lessons of the past. I have seen this play four times before and it has always impressed me as an accomplishment for the actor, male or female.

