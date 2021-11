SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara women's soccer scored early and often in a dominant 4-0 victory over No. 3 Pepperdine Wednesday night at Stevens Stadium. The first goal came in the ninth minute and the Broncos (8-4-2, 5-0 WCC) kept their foot on the gas adding two more in the first half and another in second to snap the Waves (13-2, 4-1 WCC) program-record 11-match winning streak. The goals also broke Pepperdine's stretch of seven straight shutouts and 703 minutes without surrendering a goal. The Waves entered the night leading the nation in goals against average at 0.

