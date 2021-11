Tigres got a very important result with a home win against Chivas by a 2-1 score. Tigres started well however later got outplayed in the second half, but a great performance from Andre-Pierre Gignac was enough for them to get a victory. The win propels them all the way to third place, and with a ticket to the Liguilla should they hold on. Chivas meanwhile sits just in the repechaje zone, but might possibly lose the position depending on various midweek results. Tigres will close out with a home game against FC Juarez, while Chivas travels again, this time to another repechaje zone team in Mazatlan.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO