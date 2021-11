If you live in the 810, 989, 616, or 906 Michigan area codes, you have to start dialing all 10 digits when making a call. I can't say for certain how many people have been doing this all along, because most of us just hit a contact in our smart phones to make a call. This could cause some headaches with that process though, if you don't have that contact's area code in front of their number.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO