Science

How the Brain Processes Speech With Other Sounds

By Takara
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe auditory system usually processes sound and speech simultaneously and in parallel. The work offers hints of a new explanation for how the brain can unbraid overlapping streams of...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
Neuroscience News

How the Brain Navigates Cities

Summary: Researchers say the brain appears to be wired to calculate not the shortest path, but the “pointiest” path, facing us toward our destination as much as possible. Everyone knows the shortest distance between two points is a straight line. However, when you’re walking along city streets, a straight line may not be possible. How do you decide which way to go?
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Artificial Intelligence Sheds Light on How the Brain Processes Language

Summary: Artificial intelligence sheds new light on how the brain processes language. Researchers report the human brain may use next word prediction to drive language processing. Source: MIT. In the past few years, artificial intelligence models of language have become very good at certain tasks. Most notably, they excel at...
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Mapping Neurons in the Brain Involved With Social Interactions With Others in Groups

Summary: The dorsomedial prefrontal cortex plays a critical role in mapping out personal actions and outcomes as well as responding to the actions of others. Meaningful social interactions are critical to an individual’s well-being, and such interactions rely on people’s behaviors towards one another. In research published in Science, investigators...
SCIENCE
#Speech Processing#Auditory System#Quanta Magazine
Neuroscience News

How Brain Cells Talk

Summary: A new study expands the understanding of how brain cells communicate. Researchers discovered reversing the modification of molecular messages at the synapse may contribute to reversible psychiatric disorders and early-stage neurodegenerative diseases. Source: University of Nottingham. Experts from the University of Nottingham have discovered that reversing the modification of...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists identify how Alzheimer’s progresses in the brain

Scientists have identified what drives the progression of Alzheimer’s within the brain, raising hope that new treatments could be to developed to target the disease.Rather than spreading like a cancer from a single source, toxic clumps of protein slowly accumulate in multiple areas of the brain at the same time, researchers from the University of Cambridge found.Forming over a number of years, these clusters – known as aggregates – cause cells to die and the brain to shrink, resulting in memory loss, personality changes and difficulty carrying out daily functions.The research, published in the journal Science Advances, shows that the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
upenn.edu

A new model for how the brain perceives unique odors

A study published in PLOS Computational Biology describes a new model for how the olfactory system discerns unique odors. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found that a simplified, statistics-based model can explain how individual odors can be perceived as more or less similar from others depending on the context. This model provides a starting point for generating new hypotheses and conducting experiments that can help researchers better understand the olfactory system, a complex, crucial part of the brain.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Set a Record by Measuring Time Distortion Across a Single Millimeter

Venture close enough to a black hole and you'll quickly learn how the force of gravity warps the very fabric of reality. Here on Earth, gravity's time-bending effect is nowhere near as strong. It is, however, still measurable. What's more, physicists have set a new record in describing our planet's influence on the Universe's 'fabric' – they have done so on a millimeter scale. It's a milestone well worth paying close attention to. Zooming in so close to the gentle curve of reality's foundations could help us resolve one of the most pressing problems in all of physics. Researchers at JILA, a joint...
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
Forbes

How AI Creates Synthetic Speech

Having machines turn text into speech is nothing new. Professor Stephen Hawking communicated with a computerized voice for many years, and by now, we're used to our GPS devices or smart speakers asking questions and responding to our queries. What is different these days is that the quality of synthesized...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

This AI Can Separate Speech, Music and Sound Effects from Movie Soundtracks

Mitsubishi and Indiana University have published a new model as well as a new dataset tackling this task of identifying the right soundtrack. The problem here is isolating any independent sound source from a complex acoustic scene like a movie scene or a youtube video where some sounds are not well balanced. If you successfully isolate the different categories in a soundtrack, it means that you can also turn up or down only one of them, like turning down the music a bit to hear all the other actors correctly.
MUSIC
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'Extreme Morphologies' in Ancient Insects Show How Little We Know Them at All

Nothing makes for a time capsule quite like amber. Sealed in the golden gloop, ancient life-forms are transported across eternity to the modern day, preserved in impeccable detail, in all their weirdness and glory. While the use of Burmese amber raises serious and complicated ethical concerns over how it is mined and sold, amber deposits in Myanmar yet represent a vast treasure trove of scientific discovery, showing what all kinds of diverse life looked like almost 100 million years ago. Sometimes, what they look like is the opposite of what we expect, scientists report in a new study, documenting "extreme morphologies" in...
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Earth’s space debris crisis could be solved using ‘never been done’ magnet technology

Scientists have found a way to use spinning magnets to move space debris, possibly offering a way to clear up the detritus around our planet or remotely repair malfunctioning craft.There are currently over 27,000 pieces of space debris larger than a baseball orbiting Earth, reaching speeds of up to 17,500 mph, but legal loopholes mean governments are loath to clear it up.Researchers at the University of Utah now think that they can turn debris into what is essentially a large electromagnet by moving the magnets around them. When this happens, electrons move within the non-magnetised metal in a loop “like...
ASTRONOMY
easyhealthoptions.com

How ‘normal’ blood pressure accelerates brain aging

If you worry about developing dementia as you age, losing your memory and finding yourself unable to care for yourself, you might be taking steps to keep your brain healthy. More and more people are realizing that poor brain health doesn’t have to be a “normal” part of aging and are making lifestyle changes to keep dementia at bay.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
indianapublicmedia.org

How Neanderthals simplified the complex process of making tar

D: Our prehistoric ancestors made tools and weapons with wooden shafts or handles, and stone blades or points. I’ve always wondered how they stuck the stone part to the wooden part, Yaël. Y: There is evidence that they used tar as an adhesive to stick stone onto wood, Don. Tar...
SCIENCE
universityofcalifornia.edu

How sexism hinders brain research

Why does Alzheimer’s Disease afflict far more women than men? Why do some women report problems with memory and concentration during menopause?. Science can offer few answers, for a simple if frustrating reason: Over the decades, there has been relatively little research on the female brain. Emily Jacobs, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at UC Santa Barbara, points to two main reasons for this discrepancy: Unfounded assumptions that have been passed down from generation to generation, and the fact that the vast majority of neuroscientists are men.
BERKELEY, CA
MedicalXpress

Disordered brain activity in Rolandic epilepsy can be influenced by brief sounds during sleep

Rolandic epilepsy is a common form of epilepsy in children which occurs primarily during sleep. Short sounds played during sleep can partially suppress the neuronal discharges characteristic of epilepsy. That's according to a research team from the University of Tübingen and Tübingen University Hospitals. The team is headed by Dr. Hong-Viet Ngo and Professor Jan Born from the Institute of Medical Psychology and Behavioral Neurobiology. Their findings could form the basis for future research into treatment of this form of epilepsy. Rolandic epilepsy usually takes a mild course and often remains untreated. However, such new treatments could have an effect on some of the abnormalities in cognitive development associated with the disease. The new study has been published in the latest edition of Cell Reports Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

