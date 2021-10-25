Obituary: Baritone Barry Mora Dies at 81

Puerto Rican soprano Yali-Marie Williams has passed away at the age of 45. In a statement from her husband Arturo said, “Yali would want me to let you know that after 14 months of giving a hell of a fight against pancreatic cancer, even though her spirit was into it, her body couldn’t take it any longer. She spread her angel wings last night, October 22nd, 2021 for the first time. I apologize if we haven’t been able to stay in touch recently. I’m her lucky husband. We shared our lives for 23 years. We have our beautiful children Arturo Jose and Ariana Yali, who I must protect and hold hands with during this transition of our lives. We thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. Yali made quite an imprint in many a heart.”

