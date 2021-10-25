CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Baritone Barry Mora Dies at 81

By Francisco Salazar
Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand baritone Barry Mora has died at the age of 81. Born in Palmerston North, Mora went to Taikorea School and then on to Palmerston North Boys’ High, where his musical interests began. In 1971, He then...

operawire.com

Obituary: Mezzo-soprano Emma Kerr, Glyndebourne Chorus Member & Soloist, Dies

Glyndebourne has announced that Emma Kerr, a member of the company’s chorus, has died. Born in Edinburgh in 1987, the mezzo-soprano was named Scottish Opera Emerging Artist between 2015-17, was a Samling Artist in 2016 and won the Audience Prize in the Peter Hulsen Orchestra Song Award in 2017. In 2013, she joined the Glyndebourne Chorus and in 2015, she became a Jerwood Young Artist, taking on the role of the Shepherd in “L’enfant et les sortilèges.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Obituary: Former Operalia Winner Yali-Marie Williams Dies at 45

Puerto Rican soprano Yali-Marie Williams has passed away at the age of 45. In a statement from her husband Arturo said, “Yali would want me to let you know that after 14 months of giving a hell of a fight against pancreatic cancer, even though her spirit was into it, her body couldn’t take it any longer. She spread her angel wings last night, October 22nd, 2021 for the first time. I apologize if we haven’t been able to stay in touch recently. I’m her lucky husband. We shared our lives for 23 years. We have our beautiful children Arturo Jose and Ariana Yali, who I must protect and hold hands with during this transition of our lives. We thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. Yali made quite an imprint in many a heart.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

Derek Hood obituary

My friend Derek Hood, who has died aged 56 from cancer, managed to succeed in two very different fields of creativity – rock drumming and design-based fine bookbinding. Behind the drum kit, playing in bands such as All About Eve and the Auteurs, he was a solid, inventive presence who, being a songwriter himself, always played with an innate sense of musicality. In his book design studio in Bath, he worked on commissions for collectors and institutions around the world. His books were exhibited in the V&A, the British Library and the bibliophile Grolier club in New York.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
prweek.com

Obituary: Shire Health co-founder Patrick Benson dies at 89

Patrick Benson was born in Glasgow in 1931 and grew up in Warrington, Cheshire. He left school at 16 and spent several years in the army, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant in the Parachute Regiment and was deployed during the Suez crisis. Once he left the forces...
OBITUARIES
