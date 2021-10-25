Morgan Student Shot During Homecoming Weekend Expected To Make Full Recovery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University officials say the 18-year-old student was released from the hospital today and expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting is being investigated as an isolated incident by Baltimore City police and campus police.

A day of celebration takes a violent turn.

“I just thought this is crazy,” said Cherish Eccleston, Morgan State University student.

“It’s kind of expected like when a lot of people come together,” said Tonja Falls, Morgan State University freshman.

Just before 7 Saturday night, as the crowds were winding down and the campus was clearing following homecoming activities.

“There was people everywhere,” said Falls.

Baltimore police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Argonne Drive, near the Montebello complex for a shooting.

That’s where they found an 18-year-old student suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was then transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

“It’s hurtful because as a community, in the times that we’re in, we’re supposed to stick together. We’re supposed to empower each other,” said Perc, Morgan State University student.

Morgan State University’s president David Wilson said he checked on the injured student who is expected to make a full recovery and spoke with his parent.

In a letter addressed to the university community Sunday, he said quote: “we must always respect ourselves, respect others, and respect this venerable institution. There is no place on this campus for violence.”

Some students say they’re concerned about the image this shooting will leave behind.

“It just makes the school look bad really because they are trying to make it a nice school and all that, but it’s like you can’t,” said Eccleston.

And are calling for campus security to step up.

“The fact that this is an open campus, it gets on my nerves sometimes, because like people just come and go a lot,” said Ezeigel, Morgan State University.

Morgan State University is offering counseling services to any students who may need them at this time.

Officials have not provided any details on a suspect. Detectives are asking if you have any information to call the Baltimore police.